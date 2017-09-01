Bolivia, Researchers we met

Between wind and mountain

A researcher in Bolivia in the world's highest monitoring station.   Our journey led us through La Paz. The city is impressive in size and organization. Literally, it steps over mountains and makes a frontal assault of cliffs. The funiculars joining the different parts of the city like aerial metros help to be aware of its strange geography. This amazing city deserves at least one

Yannick Martinez
Bolivia, Peru

Gardens of stones and salt.

Between Peru and Bolivia, we visited one after the other unique and majestic geological formations. In challenging weather conditions and some lack of comfort we visited a lot of them. Here I present the most impressive to us. To start with Peru, we saw the sacred mountain Vinicunca nicknamed "Rainbow mountain".  The colors are formed by the sedimentary mineral layers in the mountain that have

Yannick Martinez
Peru

A night on a floating island with the men of the water

A region marked by an inhospitable climate. The climate around Lake Titicaca is particularly inhospitable with an average altitude of 3750 meters, annual temperatures below 10 ° C and almost no rain. It is surely not a place where we wish to live. Yet this area has been inhabited for more than 3700 years. Several ethnic groups lived here long before the arrival of the Spaniards

Yannick Martinez
Colombia, Researchers we met

Let’s do some microbiology in Bogotá

Our round the world travel's purpose is not only to see incredibly beautiful places.  This journey is also to confront us with the reality of the world. Sometimes research is helpful to open our eyes to the situation of a country. It can allow a deeper understanding and knowledge about the daily life of the inhabitants. Therefore it is far from the beauty of Guatapé

Yannick Martinez