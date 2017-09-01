A researcher in Bolivia in the world’s highest monitoring station. Our journey led us through La Paz. The city is impressive in size and organization. Literally, it steps over mountains and makes a frontal assault of cliffs. The funiculars joining the different parts of the city like aerial metros help to be aware of its strange geography. This amazing city deserves at least one … Continue reading Between wind and mountain
Between Peru and Bolivia, we visited one after the other unique and majestic geological formations. In challenging weather conditions and some lack of comfort we visited a lot of them. Here I present the most impressive to us. To start with Peru, we saw the sacred mountain Vinicunca nicknamed “Rainbow mountain”. The colors are formed by the sedimentary mineral layers in the mountain that have … Continue reading Gardens of stones and salt.
A region marked by an inhospitable climate. The climate around Lake Titicaca is particularly inhospitable with an average altitude of 3750 meters, annual temperatures below 10 ° C and almost no rain. It is surely not a place where we wish to live. Yet this area has been inhabited for more than 3700 years. Several ethnic groups lived here long before the arrival of the Spaniards … Continue reading A night on a floating island with the men of the water
A hike to the mythical city Rather than taking the easy route: bus or train from Cusco to Aguas Caliente, the departure village to visit the so famous Incas ruins, we went on a trek to the Salkantay to enjoy the approach of Machu Picchu and the mountainous landscapes in the region of Cusco. We chose the family organization Refugios Salkantay for this hike. … Continue reading The discovery of Machu Picchu
I am from Haute-Savoie, a French department known for these mountains. You can find there the highest peak in western Europe, the Mont Blanc, which rises to 4809 meters. I admit, I sometimes take pride in being from this area, full of elegant peaks, and snowy summits. I imagine it is a bit like the people that take pride in belonging to a land of … Continue reading The highest cities in the world
Our round the world travel’s purpose is not only to see incredibly beautiful places. This journey is also to confront us with the reality of the world. Sometimes research is helpful to open our eyes to the situation of a country. It can allow a deeper understanding and knowledge about the daily life of the inhabitants. Therefore it is far from the beauty of Guatapé … Continue reading Let’s do some microbiology in Bogotá
After Guatapé, we had to endure a loooong journey. 8 hours in a bus to get to our next destination: Salento. We wanted to discover the valley of Cocora and one of the symbols of Colombia: the Quindio wax palm. It was with great enthusiasm that I got up early (4:30 in the morning) to realize a time lapse of the sunrise over the valley. … Continue reading From one awesome place to another…